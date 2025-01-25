Florida Gators guard Will Richard (5) drives into South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) in the second half Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: [Jeff Blake-Imagn Images]

Florida Men’s Basketball Takes On Georgia

Aidan Hall January 25, 2025 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC 12 Views

After a clutch 70-69 victory at South Carolina on Wednesday, the No. 5 Florida Gators play their former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs in the O’Connell Center today.

The Gators (17-2, 4-2 SEC) look to extend an 11-game win streak against the Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4). Georgia enters having lost three straight.

Georgia freshman forward Asa Newell has done good things for the Bulldogs, averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and is shooting 57.5% from the field.

Meanwhile, UF guard Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Will Richard, the senior guard who hit the game winning layup against the Gamecocks, is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

 

Game Time

The Gators, 9-1 on their home court, understand the urgency of today’s home game with three of the next four on the road against ranked teams (at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 1 Auburn and No. 14 Mississippi State).

Opening tip is set for 3:30 p.m. with the SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF providing the coverage.

