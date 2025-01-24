Florida Gymnastics Dominates in SEC Home Opener

Share Facebook

Gators gymnastics secured its first SEC win of the season Friday night over Georgia in dominating fashion 198.125-196.825. Florida’s team score is the nation’s highest score of the season, and the Gators are the first team to break 198.000. The No. 3 Gators had six gymnasts equal or set new collegiate bests while setting the country’s highest score on vault and beam.

The Gators donned new leotards for their ninth annual Alumni Night. The leos were a nod to Florida legend Steve Spurrier, who coach Jenny Rowland said is a huge supporter of the team. The leotards were even designed at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille.

Several Florida gymnastics alumni were in attendance Friday, and Sloane Blakely said honoring their legacy was a big theme for the Gators entering this week.

Florida’s outstanding performance came after a week of uncertainty. Rowland said several gymnasts, including Sloane and Selena Harris-Miranda, were sick throughout the week and missed some practice. Nevertheless, the Gators trusted their training and came out with a huge victory.

Starting Strong

Florida got off to a hot start on vault, counting four scores at 9.900 or above. Selena Harris-Miranda was the highlight of the rotation for the Gators, posting a 9.950 to go along with her stuck landing.

Selena Harris-Miranda posted a 9.950 on vault.

Freshman Ly Bui set a new career best on vault with a 9.925.

Georgia put on a solid performance on the uneven bars, with the Bulldogs’ high score coming from sophomore Ady Wahl (9.900). Wahl is Georgia’s first gymnast to compete in the individual all-around competition this season. Defending SEC Freshman of the Year Lily Smith came in just behind Wahl with a 9.875.

After the first rotation, the Gators took a big lead over the Bulldogs 49.550-49.150.

Rotation Two

There were several bright spots for Florida on bars. Freshman Skye Blakely set a new career best with a 9.900. Riley McCusker also posted a season-best 9.875.

Sloane Blakely commented on what it meant to see her younger sister Skye receive the highest score of her collegiate career.

Shortly before Skye, Sloane posted a solid 9.825, erasing the memory of a fall in the leadoff spot against LSU last week.

Over on the vault, the Bulldogs had several sticks. Anaya Smith put up a season-high 9.875 to accompany her stick. Freshman Nyla Aquino followed up with a career-high 9.925.

Despite Georgia posting the highest score of the rotation, Florida extended its lead over the Bulldogs 98.950-98.475 halfway through the meet.

Lights Out on Beam

The Gators were absolutely electric on beam, proving why they’re ranked No. 1 in the nation on the apparatus. They counted all scores at 9.900 or above, including three consecutive 9.950s. Coach Rowland said she isn’t surprised by the incredible depth and consistency of the team.

Anya Pilgrim (9.950) and Harris-Miranda (9.925) both set new season highs, while Skylar Draser (9.900), Sloane Blakely (9.950) and Victoria Nguyen (9.950) all matched their career bests.

The only error came from Leanne Wong (9.625). She had an uncharacteristic slip on her mount, almost causing her to fall off the beam. In collegiate gymnastics, six athletes perform, but only five scores count. Therefore, Florida was able to drop Wong’s score.

While the Gators were lights out, the Bulldogs faltered slightly on the floor. They didn’t see a single score in the 9.900s. Lily Smith came up short on her second tumbling pass, resulting in a 9.550. The high score of the rotation for Georgia came from Aquino (9.875).

With one rotation left, the Gators led by over one point.

Sealing the Win

Pilgrim made her floor debut this season, posting a 9.850 before a career-best 9.900 from freshman Taylor Clark. Four scores at 9.900 or above helped Florida clinch victory.

The Bulldogs’ highest score of the night came from their last performance. Gainesville native Brooke Gleichowski posted a career-high 9.950 on the beam. Harley Tomlin, daughter of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, made her collegiate debut with a solid 9.850.

Florida’s 198.125 propelled the Gators to their eleventh-straight win over the Bulldogs. Georgia is the only team the Gators have met every year and leads Florida in the series all-time 93-68-1.

Florida now has a long week before the team heads to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a showdown against No. 5 Utah and West Virginia on Sunday.

Event Results

Vault – Selena Harris-Miranda (9.950)

Bars – Anya Pilgrim, Skye Blakely, Ady Wahl (9.900)

Beam – Sloane Blakely, Anya Pilgrim, Victoria Nguyen, Brooke Gleichowski (9.950)

Floor – Sloane Blakely, Leanne Wong (9.925)

All-Around – Selena Harris-Miranda (39.625)