Former UF QB Schottenheimer Named Coach Of Dallas Cowboys

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Florida quarterback Brian Schottenheimer was named the coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

Schottenheimer, who backed up UF Heisman Trophy winner and 1996 national champion Danny Wuerffel, will be officially introduced today at noon at the Cowboys’ news conference.

Schottenheimer played for previous coach Steve Spurrier from 1994 to 1996 after transferring from Kansas in 1992. He was involved in three SEC championship teams and the 1996 national title winners.

During his Gator career, Schottenheimer completed 25 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He graduated from UF in 1997 with an exercise and sports science degree.

Coaching Journey

After he left Gainesville, Schottenheimer held various coaching positions in both college and the NFL. He is well-known for his time as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2006 to 2011 and the St. Louis Rams from 2012 to 2014.

Schottenheimer returned to college football in 2015 for one season as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. He rejoined the NFL, holding positions at the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schottenheimer began working for the Cowboys in 2022 as an analyst before being promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he’s held the past two seasons.

He replaces Mike McCarthy as the team’s 10th head coach.

Cowboys announce Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/7LaYAWrywa — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2025

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, said. “He ain’t no assistant anymore. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Football runs in the Schottenheimer family, as he is the son of the late and legendary Marty Schottenheimer, who spent 21 years as a head coach in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns.

Schottenheimer is not the first former Gators quarterback to earn the title of head coach for the Cowboys. Chan Gailey, the backup QB for Doug Dickey in the early 1970s, led the Cowboys to playoff appearances in 1998 and 1999.

What’s Next for the Cowboys?

Dallas ended the 2024 season standing at 7-10. The Cowboys suffered a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, eliminating them from the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

With 25 years of NFL coaching experience, Schottenheimer brings knowledge, experience and stability to the Cowboys.