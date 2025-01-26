Florida Women’s Basketball Struggles At Auburn, 74-51

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss Sunday, this time 74-51 to the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Despite having three players score in double figures, the Gators couldn’t overcome a sluggish start and were outscored in all but one quarter.

The Gators (11-10, 2-5 SEC) were held scoreless for the first seven minutes of play, allowing Auburn to build a 10-0 lead. Florida managed just two field goals in the first quarter, shooting 20% from the floor, and trailed 17-10 at the end of the period.

The Tigers (11-10, 2-6) capitalized on Florida’s offensive struggles in the second quarter, outscoring the Gators 24-11. Liv McGill led the UF with five points in the period. But, the Gators’ shooting woes continued as they went 4 of 12 from the field. At halftime, Florida faced a 20-point deficit at 41-21.

Glimmer of Hope

Florida showed signs of life in the third quarter, shooting a game-high 50% from the field (6 of 12) and outscored Auburn 18-15. Ten of the Gators’ points came in the paint and the team was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

The improved play cut into Auburn’s lead slightly, but Florida still trailed 56-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Florida’s bench contributed 10 of the team’s 12 points. Kenza Salgues led the Gators in the quarter with four points, but Auburn’s consistent offense ensured the Tigers maintained their lead.

Standout Performances

McGill and Ra Shaya Kyle finished with 11 points each to lead the Gators in scoring. Kyle also grabbed seven rebounds, marking the 16th time this season she has led Florida on the boards.

Laila Reynolds added 10 points, while Salgues chipped in seven off the bench.

Me’Arah O’Neal and Kyle combined for 12 rebounds, helping Florida edge Auburn 31-29 on the glass.

Key Stats

Florida shot 35% from the field (16 of 46) and converted three of its 11 shots from behind the arch.

The Gators forced 15 turnovers, but committed 24 themselves, tying their second-highest turnover total this season.

Florida distributed just six assists, with McGill leading the way with four.

Up Next

The Gators return to Gainesville for a 7 p.m. Thursday game against the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-4, 4-3) at the O’Connell Center. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Vanderbilt enters the matchup with momentum after a 66-64 win against No. 19 Alabama earlier Sunday.