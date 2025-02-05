Florida Men’s Basketball Uses Depth To Defeat Vanderbilt Without Key Player

Share Facebook

The No. 6 Florida Gators powered past the Vanderbilt Commodores with an 86-75 victory Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center despite missing star guard Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton’s absence created an opportunity for the reserves to step up and for the starters to elevate their game to deliver a standout performance on their home court.

Adjusting Rotation: Aberdeen Steps In

With Clayton Jr. sidelined due to an ankle injury, Florida turned to junior guard Denzel Aberdeen to fill the starting lineup. The 6-foot-5 Orlando native stepped in alongside Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu, Will Richard and Alijah Martin. Aberdeen, a combo guard known for his clutch play, made his first career start in his 65th game. He contributed 13 points, but struggled with efficiency, hitting just 4 of 12 shots. However, he committed zero turnovers in his 35 minutes, showing poise in his expanded role.

“It felt great, I’m more thankful that we got the win,” Aberdeen said. “Everybody came together, everybody stepped up, from Zay [Isaiah Brown] to Urb [Urban Klavzar] hitting big shots and I’m just glad we got the win.”

Richard Leads Charge

Richard, the junior guard, also stepped up in a big way. Richard put together a stellar performance, leading the game with 21 points while shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

“It was definitely a big adversity test, but we came in with the mindset of next man up, and our guys off the bench came in and did a great job of keeping us going, keeping us in the same rhythm,” Richard said.

His offensive explosion was crucial in giving Florida the upper hand in the second half. Richard now has 163 3-point field goals as a Gator, surpassing Dorian Finney-Smith for the most by any Florida transfer.

baseline slam SECN pic.twitter.com/0wvtyiLYpH — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 5, 2025

Injury Setback and Resilience: Martin’s Tough Night

Martin, who was recently named to the Jerry West Midseason Watch List, faced a tough challenge after suffering a side injury while diving for a loose ball in the first half. Martin exited the game with 10:22 left in the first half and committed five first-half turnovers. Despite these struggles, he fought through the injury and returned in the second half, finishing with eight points and four assists. His resilience was a testament to his leadership and his recognition as one of the nation’s top shooting guards further cements his importance to the team.

Bench Contributions Provide Spark

With key players sidelined, Florida’s depth played a pivotal role. Sophomore guard Urban Klavzar electrified the home crowd, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Gators a nine-point lead late in the second half. Klavzar, who had barely seen action in SEC play, stepped up when it mattered most, finishing with six points in 13 minutes.

Opposite wing triple in transition. Welcome to the Urban Klavžar experience. pic.twitter.com/gIY7tPrcsn — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) February 5, 2025

“I thought that little run in the second half sending the game from up three to nine was just huge for us and a big lift in a time when we needed it the most, and I’m happy for him [Klavzar],” UF coach Todd Golden said. “He has exhibited great patience and has been a great teammate all year, and you can see how great of a teammate he has been by the reaction of his teammates when he when he made those shots.”

Freshman guard Isaiah Brown also contributed two points and two rebounds off the bench, showing promise in his limited action.

Sophomore forward Thomas Haugh played a key role off the bench as usual, tallying eight points, nine rebounds and four assists. His ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game helped Florida stay balanced in Clayton’s absence.

Significance Of Win

Florida (19-3, 6-3 SEC) proved its depth and ability to adapt. While Vanderbilt (16-6, 4-5) is not the most competitive opponent, the Commodores had notable wins against Kentucky and Tennessee this season. Securing a double-digit victory without their leading scorer showcased the Gators’ flexibility and ability to step up in adversity. The win also pushed Florida to 11-1 at home.

Looking Ahead

Florida will look to build on this momentum as it travels to take on No. 1 Auburn on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. With Clayton Jr.’s status uncertain, the Gators will rely on their depth and continued contributions from their role players. If performances like Richard’s shooting, Klavzar’s spark off the bench and Haugh’s all-around play continue, Florida could position itself well for a strong tournament push.