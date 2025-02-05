Former Gator Joining ESPN as Commentator

Share Facebook

Former Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas is joining ESPN’s NCAA gymnastics commentator team. Thomas is one of the most decorated NCAA gymnasts of all time, and she will use her expertise in a new roll starting this weekend.

Thomas will be behind the mic for the first time on Friday for a top ten matchup between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 8 Kentucky, and Sunday as No. 23 North Carolina hosts No. 24 Clemson.

🗣️@Gym_Trin on joining ESPN's #NCAAWGym commentator team "I'm excited to take on a new challenge as an analyst for ESPN, where I will have the opportunity to share my passion and break down the complexities of the sport that holds a special place in my heart."#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/fnE58qcmKn — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 5, 2025

Thomas left an immense impact on the Florida program throughout her time as a Gator. In her senior season in 2023, she was named the SEC Gymnast of the Year and SEC Female Athlete of the Year. She also took home the Honda Award back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

Perhaps her greatest accomplishment was tying the NCAA record for all-time perfect 10.0s (28) on her final vault as a Gator. She suffered a lower right leg injury a few weeks prior in the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional meet, leaving fans questioning if she would be able to compete in the rest of the postseason.

To Florida fans’ delight, she made her return on bars and vault in the NCAA Championships Semifinals. Then, for her final performance as a Gator, Thomas nailed her vault at the NCAA Championships Team Final to earn her 28th perfect 10.0. There were many tears of joy when Thomas tied Jenny Hansen and Jamie Dantzscher for the NCAA record.

Thomas also served as a student assistant coach for Florida for the 2024 season.