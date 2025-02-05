Florida Football Finalizes 2025 Class On National Signing Day

Share Facebook

Defensive back Onis Konanbanny and long snapper Mack Mulhern put pen to paper Wednesday morning on National Signing Day. These two Florida Gators signees will join a 24-member class of 2025 signees, otherwise known as the “GRIND25HINE” group.

The Gators’ class is ranked No. 8 in the 247Sports Composite, where Texas is No. 1, Georgia is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Alabama is four and Oregon is No..5.

The 2025 top-10 college football recruiting classes are IN pic.twitter.com/SHTYfrudaN — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2025

Onis Konanbanny

Konanbanny, a three-star cornerback, was originally committed to Tennessee before flipping his commitment to Florida on Tuesday afternoon. According to 247Sports, he “Displays explosive tendencies in the lower half while getting snaps on both defense and offense. Comfortable in pressman and will use his hands to redirect assignments. Can anticipate and jump routes but needs to keep improving technique and his transitions.”

#Gators coach Billy Napier said new CB signee Onis Konanbanny is highly 'underrated,' praised size (6-1, 185), athletic ability, said he can kick 50-yard field goals. — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) February 5, 2025

Konanbanny was born in France, before moving to London, and then the United States. As a senior this past season at Heathwood Hall Episcopal in Columbia, S.C., Konanbanny had one interception, two pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Napier says they signed two of the best safeties in the country and two of the best corners. — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) February 5, 2025

Mack Mulhern

Mulhern, who is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, was named All-Arizona first team by the Arizona Republic.

Kohl’s professional camps, which provides in-depth training for high school kickers, punters and long snappers across the state of Florida, commented on Mulhern:

“Mulhern has been one of the best snappers in America at every Kohl’s Snapping Camp he competes at. He has the rare ability to be violent with his snapping motion but stay under control on his finish. While at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, Mulhern scored on all 20 of his charted long snaps and finished with the 2nd-highest overall score in the 2025 class. He has some of the fastest hands in the country and consistently snaps in the .66-.68 second range.”

Kohl’s rated Mulhern as the second-best long snapper in the country.

What’s Next?

Now that the Gators have finalized their 2025 signing class, it will be pedal to the medal to prepare for the Orange and Blue Spring Game. Kick-off will be at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on April 12 at 1 p.m.