Florida Men’s Tennis: Dynamic Duo Of Jefferson-Nirundorn

Florida Gators men’s tennis partners Henry Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn are No. 11 in the ITA doubles rankings and are looking to continue to improve throughout the season.

Jefferson is a 6-foot-6 sophomore from London. Tanapatt is a 5-8 junior from Thailand but raised in Hilton Head, S.C.

The duo started playing together in August, the start of the fall season, and has been playing on court 1 representing the Gators this season. The duo has been impactful in helping the Gators secure the doubles point thus far.

Season Progress

Jefferson and Nirundorn have won two of their doubles matches this season against Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee. They were defeated by Columbia partners Michael Zheng and Nicolas Kotzen. The last match that they played together was against Florida State but went unfinished, 5-3, last Friday.

Jefferson and Nirundorn have only been playing with each other for a short amount of time, but their playing styles complement each other very well.

“Id say we are very different tennis players which could be the reason why we have done well so far,” Jefferson said. “Very different sizes and very different skills. So, as a team on the court, there is not a lot that we can’t do. So, I think it is pretty tough to play against us when we are playing well. I think we complement each other very well…There is nothing we really can’t really do in…college tennis. We can definitely go far together.”

Season Goals

Jefferson and Nirundorn have several goals for this season.

“I think our goal is obviously to be all-American,” Jefferson said. “We want to win as much as we can on court 1 and take as many doubles points as possible. Playing team 1 and being high-ranked does come with a lot of pressure, but … as we are playing I don’t think we really feel that.”

Nirundorn agreed.

“All American is also one of my goals,” Nirundorn said. “I have been pretty close a few times. Getting it with Jeff this time would be pretty cool.”

Pregame Strategies

The doubles partners shared some of their pregame routines and superstitions.

“I have to be sitting on the side that I play,” Nirundorn said. “So, I am playing backhand side so I always have to be on the left of Jeff when I sit. And when we have the meetings with the coaches, I always have to be sitting on the left side.”

Jefferson and Nirundorn will continue to improve their game and chemistry on the court throughout the season. The dynamic duo has the potential to make a significant impact in college tennis this year.