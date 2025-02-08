Gators Softball Sweeps Day 2 At USF-Rawlings Invitational

Share Facebook

The No. 2 Gators picked up two dominant wins on Day 2 of the USF-Rawlings Invitational in Tampa.

Florida beat the Delaware Blue Hens 10-5 and the Michigan Wolverines 13-1, the latter through the run-rule Saturday.

Game One: Delaware

After a clean 1-2-3 inning by starting pitcher Kara Hammock to start the game, the Gators (4-0) were the first to score yet again.

Kendra Falby led off by doing what she does best — getting on base. Kolbe Otis followed with a two-run home run to give the Gators the early 2-0 lead.

Those plays set the tone for the remainder of the game, as Florida managed to bring runners home in every inning except the fifth. Although Delaware tallied five runs — four of which came in a chaotic fourth inning that featured Veronica Diomede scoring on a wild pitch and Gianna Costaro hitting a three-RBI home run— the Gators’ lead remained almost uncontested throughout.

Florida’s Gabi Comia hit her first home run in her first game in the NCAA, only two days after Taylor Shumaker pulled off the same feat in her debut.

Game Two: Michigan

The Gators’ hot offensive streak got even hotter against Michigan as they dominated the top-25 Wolverines.

Florida kept its trend of starting early with a two-run homer from Shumaker in the top of the first. Although Michigan managed to get one back in the bottom half, it was all Gators from there on out, as the Wolverines’ bats went silent.

The Gators tacked on five more runs across the next two innings, with Shumaker launching another homer in the third to extend Florida’s lead to six. Shumaker ended with six RBIs between the two games.

Reagan Walsh then put the game to rest with a grand slam in the fifth inning to put Florida in mercy-rule territory.

GRAND SLAM ‼️🤯 x @ReaganWalsh17 Gators 13 | Wolverines 1 pic.twitter.com/qbRA6Nhcm3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 8, 2025

The Wolverines couldn’t respond and the Gators won 13-1 in a shortened five innings.

Takeaways

Every player on Florida’s roster is contributing.

Shumaker and Falby have been powerhouses, while Keagan Rothrock has held strong in the circle. Florida’s freshmen have adapted seamlessly to the roster and look just as comfortable as the seasoned vets.

Florida is playing confidently right now. The question is, who’s going to be the first to stop them?

Up Next

The Gators finish off the USF-Rawlings Invitational with another doubleheader against Georgia Southern and South Florida on Sunday.

The game against USF will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. Both games will also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 11:40 a.m.