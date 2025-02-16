Gators Women’s Basketball Wins With Buzzer Beater

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team won a hard-fought victory Sunday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 69-66, in a nail-biting contest that came down to the final seconds at the O’Connell Center.

The Gators ((13-13, 4-8 SEC)) entered the final quarter trailing by five points, but showed resilience down the stretch. A key defensive effort led by Laila Reynolds and Jeriah Warren forced multiple turnovers to allow Florida to cut into Mississippi State’s lead. The Gators ended the fourth quarter with a 12-1 run.

With the game tied in the closing seconds, Florida’s Jeriah Warren delivered a game-winning 3-pointer. The shot capped off an intense back-and-forth battle that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Offensive Performances

The Gators shot efficiently from the field: shooting 50% and 40% from beyond the arc. Leading the charge was Liv McGill, who dropped a game-high 20 points while shooting 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Laila Reynolds also played a crucial role, adding 14 points along with five assists and three steals.

Ra Shaya Kyle dominated the paint by grabbing a team-high six rebounds while contributing 10 points. Florida’s bench also made an impact, with Me’Arah O’Neal and Alexia Gassett providing key minutes and energy throughout the game.

Warren had 12 points, but none more memorable than the last three.

Up Next

The Gators look to build on this momentum as they prepare to face their next SEC opponent on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday against Texas A&M (SEC Network+ and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF at 7:40 p.m.).