Ian Gilligan Jumps To No. 2 In PGA TOUR U Ranking

Florida men’s golfer Ian Gilligan has jumped to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University rankings after a win in the Gators Invitational last weekend. It’s been quite the week for Gilligan, who was announced SEC Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. Gilligan started the spring season 8th in the PGA U ranking. He has upped his status after every tournament this spring.

The last UF golfer to rank this high was NCAA Individual Champion Fred Biondi. He ended the 2023 season ranked second.

Ian Gilligan's win at the Gators Invitational moves the @GatorsGolf senior into 2nd place in the latest PGA TOUR U Ranking 📈 pic.twitter.com/9RMvR7kPid — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) February 19, 2025

What Is PGA TOUR U?

The Professional Golf Association identifies the best college golfers in the United States and provides such players with playing opportunities on Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking numbers collegiate players using the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The ranking uses a point system based on their average performance in NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments, and select DP World Tour events over the last two years of one’s collegiate career.

PGA TOUR University alumni have won 24 professional events. 12 alumni have earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season.

Potential Benefits

If Gilligan finishes the season second in the rankings, the PGA lists benefits including:

A Korn Ferry Tour membership for the then-current season and will be exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events. Begins the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I National Championship. Ends after the current Korn Ferry Tour regular season.

Exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas Segment I (through the Latin America Swing) the season following his finish in PGA TOUR University.

No limit to the number of PGA TOUR events he plays as a nonmember in the then-current season and the following season.

No limit to the number of PGA TOUR sponsor exemptions he may receive in the then-current season and the following season.