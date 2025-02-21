SEC Men’s Basketball: Who Will Come Out On Top?

Share Facebook

The Southeastern Conference has been nothing short of thrilling throughout this basketball season. With nine teams ranked in the top 25, the SEC leads the pack. With the season coming to a close, only one team will end a top the SEC.

True Contenders

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) have been the most dominate team in all of college basketball. Auburn has held the top spot in the AP poll for five straight weeks. Senior Forward Johni Broome has been on an absolute tear and is in contention for the Naismith player of the year award. Broome is averaging 18 points a game and 11 rebounds a game.

Arguably the best 6th man in the nation, Tahaad Pettiford has stepped up big-time for the Tigers. Pettiford is shooting just under 40% from three, and can shoot from anywhere on the court. Auburn has looked as good as their rank, but will end the season with four straight top 25 matchups.

Florida Gators

Florida has moved up to the two spot in the AP poll. The Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3) look like the best team in the nation over the last four games with five players dropping double digits in each. Only one person dropped double digits in all of these games, star guard Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton Jr. has been the anchor of this Gators team so far, leading one of the best backcourts in the whole country.

The trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard all average more than 13 points a game and can hit shots from all over the floor. With the return of forward Alex Condon in a few weeks, the Gators become nine men deep.

Florida’s backcourt is so elite 🐊 Walter Clayton

Alijah Martin

Will Richard

Denzel Aberdeen

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3) are now tied with the Florida Gators for the two spot in the SEC. After losing two consecutive games, they dropped to number four in the AP poll and will continue to drop. Take away the last two games and Alabama has looked like a powerhouse all season. Senior Guard Mark Sears has been in control of this Alabama team for the past few seasons. Sears is averaging over 18 points per game and just under five assists per game.

The Crimson Tide have one of the best and most balanced offenses as five players average double digits. Alabama looks to finish strong with the hardest end of schedule throughout the SEC.

Matchups on Saturday

Top 7 Matchup

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5) have their hands tied as they travel to Texas A&M to face-off against the No.7 Aggies (20-6, 9-4). Tennessee has been on a roller coaster all season long, lead by guards Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier. If Tennessee wants to pull off the win, expect big games out of these two studs.

Texas A&M (20-6, 9-4) looks to move forward with a short memory and bounce back against a tough Tennessee team. Guards Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps average just under 15 points per game and lead the Aggies in scoring.

Tip off is on Saturday at noon on ESPN.

Saturday’s Slate

There are eight conference matchups this Saturday.

No. 21 Mississippi state (19-7, 7-6) travel to face-off against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-10, 3-10). Tip off is at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5) travel to Vanderbilt to play against the Commodores (17-9, 5-8). Tip off is at 3:30pm on the SEC Network.

The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9) have there hands tied as they travel to face the No.1 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1). Tip off is at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 4 Alabama (21-5, 10-3) hosts the No.17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6) in a tough top 25 matchup. Tip off is at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 2 Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3) look to continue their dominance as they travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-12, 3-10). Tip off is at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

No. 15 Missouri (20-6, 9-4) looks to stay hot as they travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9). Tip off is at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The last game of the night is the Texas Longhorns (16-10, 4-9) traveling to face-off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-16, 0-13). Tip off is at 8:30pm on the SEC Network.

Looking Ahead

The SEC tournament takes place March 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee.