Gators Men’s Tennis Wins SEC Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team defeated Auburn 7-0 in the SEC opener Saturday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

only gators make it out alive 🐊 presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/ELaDULqTwM — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) February 22, 2025

How It Happened

Doubles

Florida’s Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin secured the first doubles win 6-4 on court 2. The Gators (6-4) were quick to take the doubles point with the second win from Tanapatt Nirundorn-Adhityha Ganesan on court 1, 6-4 against the Tiger (7-3) duo of No. 9 Will Nolan-Billy Blaydes.

On court three, Kevin Edengren and JanMagnus Johnson were tied 5-5 before the match went unfinished.

Singles

Nirundorn won the second point for the Gators 6-2, 6-2 on court five against Hamza Nasridinov. Continuing Florida’s momentum, Jefferson defeated Auburn’s Joey Phillips, 6-4, 6-1 on court 4.

The Gators earned the first conference win on court two when Ganesan took a 6-4, 6-3 win against Alex Frusina.

UF rolled through the next matches. On court three, Johnson dominated the first set 6-2, but Blaydes won the second set 6-4, leading to a super tiebreaker. Johnson was able to regain his momentum to win (11-9).

Edengren, on court six, also won in three sets against Nicholas Heng. Edengren lost the first set 6-0, came back and won the second set in a tiebreak 7-6 and took control in the super tiebreaker winning (10-7).

Jin represented the Gators on court one. Jin lost the first set 6-1 to Nolan, but was able to win the tiebreak in the second set 7-5. Jin finished the match (10-5) in the super tiebreaker.

Up Next

Florida will take on their second SEC opponent, Alabama, at the Ring Tennis Complex on Monday. Doubles is set to start at noon.