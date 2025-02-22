UF sophomore Adhithya Ganesan returns a ball during doubles play Saturday against the Auburn Tigers at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Ella Thompson/WRUF]

Gators Men’s Tennis Wins SEC Opener

Heather Mckenzie February 22, 2025 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, SEC 14 Views

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team defeated Auburn 7-0 in the SEC opener Saturday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

How It Happened

Doubles

Florida’s Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin secured the first doubles win 6-4 on court 2. The Gators (6-4) were quick to take the doubles point with the second win from Tanapatt Nirundorn-Adhityha Ganesan on court 1, 6-4 against the Tiger (7-3) duo of No. 9 Will Nolan-Billy Blaydes.

On court three, Kevin Edengren and JanMagnus Johnson were tied 5-5 before the match went unfinished.

UF junior Tanapatt Nirundorn returns a ball during doubles play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Ella Thompson/WRUF]
Singles

Nirundorn won the second point for the Gators 6-2, 6-2 on court five against Hamza Nasridinov. Continuing Florida’s momentum, Jefferson defeated Auburn’s Joey Phillips, 6-4, 6-1 on court 4.

The Gators earned the first conference win on court two when Ganesan took a 6-4, 6-3 win against Alex Frusina.

UF rolled through the next matches. On court three, Johnson dominated the first set 6-2, but Blaydes won the second set 6-4, leading to a super tiebreaker. Johnson was able to regain his momentum to win (11-9).

Edengren, on court six, also won in three sets against Nicholas Heng. Edengren lost the first set 6-0, came back and won the second set in a tiebreak 7-6 and took control in the super tiebreaker winning (10-7).

Jin represented the Gators on court one. Jin lost the first set 6-1 to Nolan, but was able to win the tiebreak in the second set 7-5. Jin finished the match (10-5) in the super tiebreaker.

Up Next

Florida will take on their second SEC opponent, Alabama, at the Ring Tennis Complex on Monday. Doubles is set to start at noon.

Tags

About Heather Mckenzie

I am a second-year Journalism Sports and Media major.

Check Also

Florida Gymnastics Falls To No. 1 Oklahoma After Scary Injuries

It was a heartbreaking Friday night in Norman as the No. 5 Florida Gators gymnastics …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties