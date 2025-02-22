UF Women’s Golf Leads In Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s golf team remains in first after day two of the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational on Saturday. The Gators are +19 through two rounds, two strokes ahead of Western Kentucky (+21).

Florida entered the day leading the field after shooting +11 in round one, just two strokes ahead of host school Mercer University (+13). The Gators shot three strokes better (+8) in round two than their first 18, but most teams scored lower day two, so Florida kept a three-stroke lead.

The tournament’s final round in Greensboro, Ga., starts 10 a.m. Sunday.

Round 2⃣ in the books. Gators leading by two going into the final day 📊#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/zMEZIo9YuW — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 23, 2025

Paula Francisco

Sophomore Paula Francisco leads the Gators in individual ranking. She’s T3 at 3-over par out of 85 golfers. Francisco had her best round Saturday shooting one-over par. She shot five birdies and six bogeys. One of those birdies came on hole one, statistically the tournament’s third hardest hole. Golfers have averaged 4.40 strokes on the 365 yard par four. Francisco is +3 on the tournament.

Siuue Wu

Freshman Siuue Wu rebounded nicely day two. After shooting +7 round one and not factoring into team scoring, Wu shot one-over par in round two, tying Francisco for Florida’s best round of the tournament. Wu swung two birdies and three bogeys, jumping 21 spots in individual ranking after Saturday’s round, now siting T22. Wu is +8 on the tournament.

Addison Klonowski

Freshman Addison Klonowski shot two-over par, her best round of the tournament. Four bogeys and two birdies, including a birdie on the difficult hole one, puts her T17 for individual play. Klonowski is +7 on the tournament.

Inès Archer

Sophomore Inès Archer had an unusually high round. She shot 4-over par. A double-bogey on hole nine didn’t help, the tournament’s most difficult hole statistically. She dropped three spots Saturday, putting her T8 in individual scoring. Archer is +5 on the tournament.

Jessica Guiser

Freshman Jessica Guiser shot +4 in round two, but birdied three times including back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven. She is now +7 and T17 with one round remaining.

Elaine Widjaja

Freshman Elaine Widjaja is Florida’s only individual competitor. Widjaja shot five-over par in round two. Three birdies, five bogies and one double-bogey. Despite scoring the lowest out of all Florida players, Widjaja is the only Gator this tournament to birdie on hole nine, the most difficult hole of the tournament. She is +8 and T22 through two days.

Final Round

The Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational can be Florida’s fourth first-place finish and/or seventh top-five finish of the 2024-25 season.

Live scoring: Clippd Scoreboard