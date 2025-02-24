Shake-Up in the Week 2 D1Baseball Top 25

Share Facebook

Twitter

As the college baseball season rolls into another week, the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings saw some major shake-ups. The biggest storyline is Virginia’s significant drop from No. 2 to No. 10 after a rough week, while NC State, Oklahoma State and Nebraska fell out of the rankings. Meanwhile, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Oklahoma made their way into the Top 25.

The movement in the rankings paints a dynamic picture of how teams are faring as early-season matchups continue to test their depth and resilience.

🆕 D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Week Two

(Presented by @NettingPros)@AggieBaseball remains No. 1, but there is some shuffling in the top 10, and three new teams enter the D1Baseball Top 25. https://t.co/4hcgFtYT9V — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 24, 2025

Virginia’s Unexpected Fall

Virginia entered last week at No. 2, looking like a national title contender. However, their 1-2 performance, which included losses to Oregon State and Oklahoma, sent them tumbling down the rankings. A minus-four run differential for the week further highlighted their struggles, as they failed to generate enough offense to match their early-season dominance.

While the Cavaliers remain in the Top 10, their fall to No. 10 raises questions about their ability to bounce back quickly. They will need a strong response in the coming games to regain momentum.

Teams Dropping Out of the Rankings

Three teams that were in the Top 25 last week found themselves on the outside looking in after disappointing performances.

NC State, previously ranked No. 12, suffered a brutal 0-4 week that included losses to Liberty, Ohio State, Alabama, and Coastal Carolina. Their minus-17 run differential was one of the worst among ranked teams, making their drop inevitable. Oklahoma State, previously at No. 19, split their two games, losing to Texas State before bouncing back against UT Arlington, but the limited sample size and lack of statement wins led to their exit. Nebraska, at No. 23 last week, finished 1-3, dropping games to Grand Canyon and Louisiana. Their minus-eight run differential wasn’t disastrous, but they failed to make enough of a case to stay ranked.

New Faces in the Top 25

With teams dropping out, three programs took advantage and entered the rankings. Ole Miss climbed into the rankings at No. 24 after a perfect 4-0 week featuring wins over Arkansas State and Eastern Kentucky. Their plus-21 run differential showed they were playing well on both sides of the ball. Southern Miss also went 3-1, picking up a key win over previously ranked Mississippi State, which helped them enter at No. 22. Oklahoma made the biggest splash among newcomers, jumping all the way to No. 16 after defeating Virginia and Oregon State. Their plus-six run differential might not have been eye-popping, but their quality wins were enough to make an impact.

Teams on the Rise

Several teams continued to rise, solidifying their positions among the best in the country. LSU climbed to No. 2 after going 3-1, including dominant wins over Southern and Omaha. Their plus-24 run differential showed they were handling business offensively. Tennessee remained dominant, securing the No. 3 spot after a 4-0 week, which included a 29-4 rout of UNC Asheville. Georgia’s strong 5-0 record and plus-42 run differential propelled them up to No. 6, showing they are a legitimate contender early on. Florida also looked impressive, with a 4-0 week that featured an explosive 36 runs scored in three games against Dayton, proving their offensive firepower is elite.

One of the more interesting stories to watch over the next few weeks will be to see how the number one team, Texas A&M is able to bounce back after loosing one of their best bats in 3rd baseman Gavin Grahovac for the season. Grahovac had been dealing with shoulder pain during the first two weeks of the season, but announced by the team yesterday, will miss the rest of the 2025 season to repair his shoulder which “Got to a point it was untenable.” The Aggies are taking part in the Astros Foundation College Classic where they will face Arizona, No. 19 Oklahoma State, and Rice over the weekend.

What’s Next?

With early-season rankings constantly shifting, the next week will be crucial for teams looking to solidify their status. Virginia will need to rebound to avoid falling further, while newcomers like Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Oklahoma will aim to prove they belong. Expect more movement as teams battle through their schedules and continue making their case for Omaha.