Gators Men’s Tennis Looks For Third SEC Win

Florida Gators men’s tennis team looks to continue its SEC win streak against Kentucky on Friday.

Florida (7-4, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a 7-0 win to Auburn last Saturday and a 4-3 win to Alabama on Monday.

Kentucky (8-3, 1-0) defeated Mississippi State, 4-2, on Monday to mark its first SEC win.

The Gators and Wildcats have faced off 27 times, with UF winning 20 of those matches. However, the last time the teams faced off was March 8, 2024 when Kentucky won 6-1.

Kentucky player Antoine Ghibaudo was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday. He holds steady at No. 69 in the ITA singles rankings.

Kentucky has three more players ranked: No. 66 Jaden Weekes, No. 81 Jack Loutit and No. 121 Charlelie Cosnet.

Florida doubles partners Henry Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn hold the No. 14 ITA Doubles rankings. Jeremy Jin is ranked No. 61 in the ITA singles rankings.

The match is set for 5 p.m. at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.