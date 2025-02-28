Florida Gymnastics Hoping To Rebound Against Missouri

Share Facebook

The No. 6 Florida Gators gymnastics team returns home this Friday for a matchup against its fourth top 10 opponent this season – No. 8 Missouri. After a tough road loss to No. 1 Oklahoma last week, the Gators are using this clean slate as an opportunity to rebound.

Last Time Out

It seemed like everything was stacked against the Gators last week. In the leadoff spot on bars, Anya Pilgrim fell and hit her head. She eventually finished her routine but did not appear on beam as she was slated to. Florida coach Jenny Rowland revealed Pilgrim was put through concussion protocol. She has since been fully released and returned to full training on Wednesday.

Two rotations later, reigning SEC Specialist of the Week Sloane Blakely sustained a lower leg injury on the first tumbling pass of her floor routine. She immediately hopped off the floor and later appeared on crutches and in a boot. Rowland said Blakely is still being evaluated, but the senior will likely make an announcement on social media in the coming days.

The injuries caused lineup changes in Florida’s final rotation on beam. Seventeen-year-old Ly Bui and senior Riley McCusker filled in for Pilgrim and Blakely. Unfortunately, they both fell, resulting in the Gators counting a low score. Florida ultimately fell to the Sooners by a large margin of 1.45 and matched its lowest team score of the season.

Despite the loss, Rowland is proud of how her team rallied.

Turning the Page

Despite the heartbreaking events of the last meet, it’s a new week for the Gators. Rowland said the team had a chance to process the emotions from last week and came back into the gym strong.

Although Pilgrim is good to go, new faces will have to step up in Blakely’s absence. Blakely hasn’t competed in the all-around since Feb. 2 due to a concussion she sustained before Florida’s trip to Arkansas. Fortunately, that means other names have been called in the last few weeks.

Gymnasts like Ellie Lazzari, Gabby Disidore, Alyssa Arana and Skylar Draser have stepped up.

One of Florida’s biggest strengths is the team’s depth. This is something Rowland and the rest of the coaching staff will have to rely on as the regular season starts to wrap up.

A Look at the Tigers

Missouri is coming off a slight 197.425-197.350 edging of No. 12 Georgia at home last week. The Tigers’ heaviest hitters are Amari Celestine and Helen Hu.

Celestine is the only gymnast Missouri has had in the all-around competition this season. Her most recent all-around score was a 39.625 in a tri-meet against Alabama, Illinois and Iowa. Last week she competed on vault, bars and floor, posting all scores at 9.9 or above.

Helen Hu is Missouri’s beam queen. Through eight meets, the redshirt senior has put up three 9.9750s and a perfect 10.0. She has been named the SEC Specialist of the Week four times this season, including this week.

Friday Night Heights

The Gators will host the Tigers for Equality Night in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Friday at 5:45 streaming on SEC Network.