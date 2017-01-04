As the Florida football team celebrated its 30 to 3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl, the 12 seniors on the team are starting to prepare for the next phase in their life without college football. Ashlyn Sullivan takes you to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where these seniors and possibly some juniors took the field for the last time as Gators.
Home / College Football / Florida Gator Seniors Look Forward to Next Step
Tags Florida Gators SEC
Check Also
Was The Outback Bowl Randy Shannon’s Campaign To Become Florida’s Permanent Defensive Coordinator?
TAMPA, Fla.—On Monday afternoon, the Florida football team put an exclamation point to the end of …