usatsi_9784517_168381752_lowres

Florida Gator Seniors Look Forward to Next Step

Ashlyn Sullivan January 4, 2017

As the Florida football team celebrated its 30 to 3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl, the 12 seniors on the team are starting to prepare for the next phase in their life without college football. Ashlyn Sullivan takes you to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where these seniors and possibly some juniors took the field for the last time as Gators.

