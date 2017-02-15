Gainesville Hurricanes Boys’ Basketball State Championship Quarterfinal Preview

The Gainesville High School boys’ basketball team has made it into the FHSAA State Championship. The Gainesville Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 23-2 record that propelled them into the district and state championship bracket.

In the district championship last week, Gainesville High School lost to Vanguard High School in an overtime stunner.

Quarterfinal

The Hurricanes will play the Englewood Rams in the first round of the Regional Quarterfinals. The Rams finished the regular season 15-9, but capped an impressive run in their district championship with a win against St. Augustine.

Coach of the Hurricanes Kelly Beckham said the hot streak that Englewood basketball is on is going to challenge the team.

Gainesville will look to stop the Rams, who have the home-court advantage, and advance in the tournament.

With a win against Englewood, Gainesville has a chance for a rematch of the District Championship with the Vanguard Knights. If Vanguard beats St. Augustine, the Hurricanes will go up against Vanguard in the regional semifinals.

Game Time

Tip off in Englewood is Thursday February 16th at 7 p.m.