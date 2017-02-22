Home / Feature Sports News / Terrence Ross Takes the Court with Magic
Jan 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross (31) attempts to block an inbound pass at an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Rossman February 22, 2017 Feature Sports News, NBA, Orlando Magic 22 Views

Terrence Ross has finally taken the court with the Orlando Magic. After being traded from Toronto, Ross has had to wait until after the NBA All-Star break to participate in any activities with his new team.

Ross for Ibaka

The Orlando Magic acquired Terrence Ross through a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Magic gave up forward Serge Ibaka in exchange for a 2017 first-round pick, as well as Ross. Ross had been taking a backseat role in Toronto, where he did not get to start consistently, playing behind DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. Ross should see much more consistent play with the Magic.

Finally on the Court

Ross was finally able to take the court with his new team on Tuesday. Although he was acquired on February 14th, he could not participate with the Magic until Serge Ibaka passed his physical in Toronto. The Magic held their first practice coming off the All-Star break yesterday, and that was when Ross could play with his new team.

Possible Roles for Ross

The Magic have a few options to play around with when it comes to how to utilize Ross. While the team is young at its core, Ross could provide the spark the team needs to give their season an upswing. Ross has a wide range of shooting capabilities and should definitely be an asset to the Magic’s offense.

What’s Next

Ross should appear in his first game with the Orlando Magic this Thursday. The Magic will take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

