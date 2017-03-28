Home / College Football / Florida Pro Day Recap
Jan 2, 2017; Tampa , FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain speaks to the media while presentint the trophy during a press conference after defeating Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Pro Day Recap

28 different teams were in attendance on Tuesday afternoon to watch the University of Florida’s pro day. With combine invites difficult to obtain for many talented players around the country, pro days allow student-athletes to showcase their talent in a home atmosphere with NFL coaches from all around the country in attendance to witness.

The list of 17 players who participated in Florida’s pro day included LB Alex Anzalone, QB Austin Appleby, DL Caleb Brantley, DL Bryan Cox Jr., LB Jarrad Davis, WR Ahmad Fulwood, RB Mark Herndon, DB Michael Iorio, DL Joey Ivie, K Neil MacInnes, DB Marcus Maye, LB Daniel McMillian, DE Mark Norvelis, OL David Sharpe, DB Teez Tabor, WR Chris Thompson and DB Quincy Wilson.

40-Yard Dash

The 40-yard dash is the most well known of the pro day/combine events and is a good measure for acute speed. Notable 40-yard dash times from Florida plays include CB Teez Tabor (4.73), LB Jarrad Davis (4.56) and DT Joey Ivie (4.97).

Jumps and Pumps

Jalen Tabor recorded a 32″ vertical jump at Florida’s pro day. Jarrad Davis once again continued to impress scouts following his 40-yard dash with a 129″ broad jump and a 38.5″ vertical jump. Both of those numbers would’ve led all linebackers at this year’s NFL combine. Safety Marcus Maye also posted a 33.5″ vertical jump.

On the bench, it was once again the Jarrad Davis show. The linebacker cranked out 23 reps, while defensive lineman finished with 26 reps.

 

