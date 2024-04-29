Gators Fall In SEC Championship Quarterfinals, Lose Against Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s golf team fell to Vanderbilt on Saturday in the match play quarterfinals of the SEC Championship in St. Simon Islands, Georgia.

The Commodores defeated the Gators 3-2 with two of the five matches ending in extra holes.

Heck of a battle today boys 🤝 Vandy edges the Gators, 3-2 in extra holes. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/6gdy0HokFM — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 27, 2024

Gilligan and Kress Split Matches in Extra Holes

Junior Ian Gilligan and sophomore Matthew Kress both needed extra holes to decide their respective matches.

Gilligan defeated the second-ranked amateur in the world, Gordon Sargent, in 20 holes to give the Gators their second point Saturday. Meanwhile, Kress lost to Vanderbilt fifth-year William Moll in 19 holes, giving the Commodores their third point to clinch the match.

Kress, who was 1-down through 17 holes, made a birdie to win the 18th hole and extend the match. However, his comeback effort was cut short when Moll knocked down a 4-foot birdie putt to win the first extra hole and secure the victory.

Kress was the only player in the Gators’ lineup this week who appeared at the SEC Championship last season.

Matthew. Kress. 😤 Down 1 with one hole left, he wins the hole and sends it to extras!! Live Scoring: https://t.co/QNMkO4RPIM#GoGators 🐊 | @kress_matthew pic.twitter.com/gOTjg7Cn5V — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 27, 2024

Turner Wins Match to Cap Off Stellar Week

Florida freshmen Jack Turner won 1-up over Vanderbilt senior Cole Sherwood to give the Gators their first point Saturday. Turner found himself 2-down on the match after 15 holes, however, he won the final three holes of the match, including a birdie on the 18th hole to claim the win.

It was Turner’s first SEC match-play appearance, along with Ian Gilligan and sophomore Parker Bell, who lost his match 4&2.

In stroke play, Turner’s runner-up finish was the best by a Florida true freshmen since Camilo Villegas in 2001.

Building his legacy 🐊 Freshman Jack Turner 2-down thru 15 fights back to win the first point for the Gators 1-Up with a birdie on the final hole 👏#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/F8GdXyN5ro — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 27, 2024

Gators Make Their First Quarterfinal Exit at SEC Championship

Florida moved to 7-4 all-time in SEC Championship match play following the loss to Vanderbilt.

It was also Florida’s first loss in the quarterfinals of SEC Championship match play, which was introduced to the tournament format in 2017.

Florida Sets Eyes on NCAA Regionals

The Gators’ NCAA Regional tournament location will be announced Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the Golf Channel.