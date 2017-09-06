Gator Games Could Be Moved Due to Hurricane Irma

The Florida football team is scheduled to face Northern Colorado on Saturday night in Gainesville. Due to the threat of Hurricane Irma on the state, the details of the game are uncertain at this time. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with city officials on Tuesday to discuss possible alternatives.

(1/2) Met today w/campus & city officials re:hurricane. Hope is to play game in Gainesville this weekend if possible … — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) September 6, 2017

(2/2) … Will get updated forecast Wed. and then communicate plans to public. Thx for your patience. — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) September 6, 2017

Aside from football, other Gator sports could also be affected by the storm. The volleyball team is set to host the Active Ankle Challenge on Friday and Saturday, featuring Michigan State, North Carolina-Greensboro and American University. Meanwhile the soccer team is scheduled to face Florida State at home on Friday night. The cross country teams are also set to begin their season at the UNF Invitational on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Additional Games Affected

The Miami Hurricanes have cancelled their away game against Arkansas State on Saturday. The team was originally scheduled to leave town on Friday, but have cancelled their travel plans as the storm approaches.

Miami Hurricanes cancel game in Arkansas due to Irma. Next stop: Tallahassee. https://t.co/uFRmp55biS pic.twitter.com/PaS9czV1qb — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 6, 2017

The University of Central Florida has also tweaked their football schedule. The Knights were scheduled to face Memphis on Saturday, but will now play their conference opener on Friday.

Meanwhile the NFL’s opening week match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins will not be played in Miami on Sunday. League officials have discussed possible re-locations, but no decision has been finalized.

