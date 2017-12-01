Cavaliers Quietly Win Ten Straight Games

Don’t look now, but LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won ten straight games since starting the season 5-7.

With former Cavalier Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics being the No. 1 overall seed after their 16-game winning streak, the Cavs have been dominating under the radar.

Cleveland Cavaliers (15-7) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-17)

The Hawks gave the Cavaliers a good fight in Thursday night’s matchup.

Atlanta outscored Cleveland 67-63 in the first half, shot above 80-percent from the free throw line and even matched the Cavs 52% field goal percentage. It just was not enough to keep “The Land” down.

Cleveland made a season-high 18 threes at a rate of 46% on the night.

Kevin Love scored 25 points complemented by 16 rebounds.

LeBron James scored 24 points to go along with 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Dwyane Wade scored 19 points coming off of the bench, shooting 60-percent from three-point range.

Last night the Wine & Gold knocked down a season-high 18 triples and have now made 10+ in 11 straight games. BREAKING DOWN THE W: https://t.co/JujlyUVD0D pic.twitter.com/5sFucNuFKs — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 1, 2017

Cavaliers Winning Streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not lost a game since losing to the Houston Rockets 113-117 on November 9th.

Since that lost nearly a month ago, the Cavs went on to win ten straight, including a 28-point victory against the Detroit Pistons, the No. 2 seed in the east.

Cleveland has been on fire since the start of their streak; averaging 112.5 points per game, 45.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 47% shooting from the field, 80% shooting from the free-throw line, and 38% shooting from three.

Lebron James – 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists

Kevin Love – 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds

Dwyane Wade – 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists

Kyle Korver – 42% 3-point percentage

Up Next for Cleveland:

Look for the Cavaliers to keep the winning streak alive as three of their next five games are against teams that are under .500.

12/2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-13), 7:30 p.m.

12/4 @ Chicago Bulls (3-17), 8 p.m.

12/6 vs. Sacramento Kings (6-15), 7 p.m.

12/8 @ Indiana Pacers (12-10), 7 p.m.

12/9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-9), 8 p.m.