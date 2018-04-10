Game 3 of the Sunshine Showdown – Gators vs. Seminoles

No. 1 Florida Baseball heads to Tallahassee tonight to take on their in-state rival, No. 10 Florida State.

This is the third and final game of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown.

The Gators come into tonight’s game winning 12 of the last 13 match-ups against FSU. If Florida wins tonight they will secure the sweep for the second year in a row.

History

The Gators and the Seminoles have played each other more than 200 times.

FSU currently leads the overall series record 128-117-1, but the Gators have won the last seven meetings. This is the longest win streak every over the Seminoles.

Quick Hits:

In Gainesville, UF leads FSU in wins, 62-48

In Tallahassee, FSU leads UF in wins, 69-43-1

At a neutral site, UF leads FSU in wins, 12-11

Under Gators Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan, the Gators are 24-16 against the Seminoles.

This Year

The Gators and Seminoles have already met twice this season, once in Gainesville and once in Jacksonville.

In the first game in Gainesville, the Seminoles started off strong hitting back to back home runs in the top of the first inning and then hit a two-run homer in the top of the third to go up 4-1.

But the Gators came back in the bottom of the third to lessen the lead 4-3. In the bottom of the fifth inning, UF scored seven runs to take the lead 10-4. The Gators took Game 1, 12-6.

FINAL | #GatorsWIN 12-6!#Gators have won 6 in a row against FSU (best streak in school history) and 11 of the last 12. #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/tLj7HcyKXK — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 14, 2018

In the second game, the two teams met at a neutral site in Jacksonville. This was ultimately a pitching-duel as there was only one run scored the whole game.

The Gators started freshman Jack Leftwich who threw five innings, gave up one hit, and struck out five batters.

Freshman Jordan Butler came in to relieve Leftwich and threw for two innings, walked one batter, and struck out one batter.

Junior Michael Byrne got the save for this game, throwing two innings and striking out four batters

Who’s on the Mound

Tonight the Gators will start freshman pitcher Tommy Mace. In his first season, he’s struck out 19 batters in 23.1 innings and has a 6.17 ERA.

On the mound for the Seminoles is redshirt junior Andrew Karp.

More Facts to Know

Florida’s offense had its best SEC weekend of the season last weekend against Tennessee. They had a .341 batting average and scored 32 runs. On the flip side, the pitching staff had a 5.19 ERA with a season-high 15 walks.

Junior Jonathan India is currently on a career-high 19-game hitting streak. This is the longest streak by a player in 11 seasons under O’Sullivan.

Junior Deacon Liput was named NCAA Baseball Player of the Week.

Broadcast Info

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. You can listen to live coverage on Country 103.7 – The Gator if you’re local to the Gainesville area. Or tune into the Gator IMG Sports Network to listen to Jeff Cardozo and Steve Russell give live play-by-play. The game will also air on ACC Network +, which you can watch via WatchESPN.com.