NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Preview: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. The Celtics currently lead the series 2-1.

Game Three Recap

After falling behind in the series 2-0, the Cavaliers went home to Quicken Loans Arena to get a much-needed 116-86 victory. The Cavs got off to a red-hot start, outscoring Boston 32-17 in the first quarter. They never looked back, outscoring Boston in the three remaining quarters as well.

One of the big differences was the Cavs’ three-point efficiency. Cleveland shot 17-of-34 from behind the three-point arc, with LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver shooting for a combined 10-for-11 from distance.

Tonight, we look to even the series.

Game 4 tips off in 6 hours.#CavsCeltics || #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/RhwZOieBgl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 21, 2018

Game Four Keys

Keys for the Cavs

Continue to let LeBron dictate the offense – In the first three games, James has averaged 10 assists – even with the two losing efforts. The fact of the matter is that James is Cleveland’s best play-maker, and one of the best in the league. Continue to give him the ball so that he can penetrate the Celtics’ defense before kicking it out to an open shooter.

– In the first three games, James has averaged 10 assists – even with the two losing efforts. The fact of the matter is that James is Cleveland’s best play-maker, and one of the best in the league. Continue to give him the ball so that he can penetrate the Celtics’ defense before kicking it out to an open shooter. Let your shooters shoot – The Cavs’ sharpshooters will undoubtedly be confident after their showings in game three. One man the Cavaliers need to continue to get open looks is Kyle Korver. Korver went 5-5 from the field in Game 3 and has the potential to make a big difference in game four, whether starting or coming off of the bench. After a rough start to the series, J.R. Smith added three more threes and will also be looking to keep his hot hand going from distance.

– The Cavs’ sharpshooters will undoubtedly be confident after their showings in game three. One man the Cavaliers need to continue to get open looks is Kyle Korver. Korver went 5-5 from the field in Game 3 and has the potential to make a big difference in game four, whether starting or coming off of the bench. After a rough start to the series, J.R. Smith added three more threes and will also be looking to keep his hot hand going from distance. Continue to limit Jaylen Brown – Jaylen Brown has been one of the players of the series so far. Brown scored 23 points in each of his first two games. However, in game four, Brown was far-less involved, only making three of eight attempted field goals and scoring 10 points.

Tipoff

Game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:30 p.m.