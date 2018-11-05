Area High School Football Preview

Several local high school football teams are in action this week as the Florida high school playoffs are set to kick off.

Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals

No.5 Deltona Trinity Christian (6-4) at No.4 Oak Hall (6-4).

Oak Hall has found their way to the playoffs for another year. The Eagles defense has kept them in most of their games and will need to be a factor in holding off a powerful Deltona offense.

Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals

No.5 Bradford (5-5) at No.4 PK Yonge (9-1)

The Blue Wave has been able to put up a lot of points this year, scoring 59 touchdowns during the regular season.

The Wave is averaging 229.4 yards in the air and additional 195.3 yards on the ground. With the lack of defensive success by Bradford, this looks to be an ideal matchup for PK.

No.2 Santa Fe (5-5) has a first-round bye.

CLASS 4A-REGION 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS BYES: #1 The Villages, #2 Santa Fe

#5 Bradford at #4 P.K. Yonge

#6 South Sumter at #3 Dunnellon

Class 5 A Regional Quarterfinals

No.8 Eastside (7-3) and No.1 Brooksville Nature Coast (9-1)

The Rams, led by QB Anthony Richardson, have found a great amount of success on the field this year. They are currently averaging 149 yards receiving and 261.4 yards on the ground.

In addition to the great offense, the Rams defense is also performing well. They have 10 interceptions on the year and have racked up 29 sacks.

Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals

No.5 Gainesville (7-3) at No.4 Lake Wales (9-1)

The Canes have 51 touchdowns on the year in a variety of ways. Their pass game and run game are both key contributors in their offense.

Senior QB Luke Matthews (son of former Gator QB Shane Matthews) has had an incredible season. Completing 73 percent of his passes while dishing out 21 touchdowns.

Class 7A Regional Quarterfinals

No. 7 Orlando Edgewater (9-1) at No. 2 Buchholz (7-3)

Buchholz has a lot of talent at the receiver position, Blake Mitchell and Isaias Michel both have over 500 yards on the year and will look to continue throwing the ball against Orlando.

The Bobcats will need to lock down on defense if they want to find success against a hungry Orlando defense.