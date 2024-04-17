Gainesville Softball Takes Down Bradford

Share Facebook

By Daniela Ortiz and Sebastian Sabatino

The Gainesville Hurricanes were a powerhouse in their softball win against visiting Bradford on Monday, outscoring the Tornadoes 8-5.

Jumping Ahead Early

The Hurricanes (17-3) were hot in the circle and at the plate early in the game. Pitcher Leanna Bourdage threw three shutout innings by striking out seven Bradford batters.

Further impact came when Gainesville sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning to score eight runs. The scoring frenzy was started by Josie Kirwan , who knocked in Lana Renicks to put the ‘Canes on the board. McKenna O’Sullivan followed soon after with a two-RBI double before Bourdage hit a two-run home run to break the game open at 5-0.

The ‘Canes plated three more runs in the innings for the 8-0 lead.

Tornadoes Fight Back

After the large early lead, O’Sullivan replaced Bourdage in the circle. Bradford (6-13) took advantage of the pitching change with a run batted in with a blistering double by Keegan Yowell to make it 8-1, Gainesville.

Gainesville narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth to maintain the score.

However, after allowing a couple of singles and a walk in the sixth, the ‘Canes soon found themselves in the same situation. This time, the Tornadoes took full advantage. Tinsley Higginbotham hit a two-run single and Carly Beggs followed with a single to bring another runner home and make it 8-4.

The Tornadoes kept it rolling in the seventh, scoring another run on a sacrifice bunt by Emy Crawford.

O’Sullivan, however, was able to close it out for the ‘Canes with a soft ground out ending Bradford’s hopes at a comeback.

Up Next

GHS will host a rematch against the Hawthorne Hornets (5-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Hurricanes defeated Hawthorne 19-0 on March 19 on the road.

See more photos from the game here.