Home / College Football / Gators’ Offensive Line Finding Success Under John Hevesy
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, runs for a 10-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Gators’ Offensive Line Finding Success Under John Hevesy

Joey Levy November 14, 2018 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football 24 Views

Under coach John Hevesy, Florida’s offensive line is playing well and still working to improve.

Noticeable Improvements

In his first season as the Gators’ offensive line coach, John Hevesy has his unit playing very well. From watching the Gators last season to this season, the improvements of the offensive line are in plain view. In both run-blocking and pass protection, the line is performing at high efficiency. Florida allowed 3.36 sacks per game last season. This year, that number is all the way down to 1.3. They are tied for 22nd in the nation in that statistic and third among SEC teams. However, for Hevesy, he’s focused on getting his group to play even better than they already are. He says he thinks his players can improve “fundamentally.”

Key to the Running Game

Last season, the Gators averaged 156.4 rushing yards per game. This year, they are averaging 203.1 rushing yards per game behind their linemen. This is a huge part of the team’s offense and their success. In Florida’s home win against South Carolina, the team rushed for 367 yards. Hevesy explained how his unit contributed to the fierce rushing attack.

Hevesy also talked about the importance of blocking angles and technique, which contributed some huge runs including Jordan Scarlett’s late rush that helped ice the game.

Whatever It Takes

Hevesy says he has one goal: winning. “I just want to win. The bottom line is winning.” To get those wins, Hevesy said he doesn’t care if his line has to run-block or protect the pass.

Chemistry is also a big part of an offensive line’s success and the Florida offensive line coach knows that if one player doesn’t make the right play, then the whole offensive line didn’t do their job as a unit.

Florida’s offensive line will look to continue making improvements when the Gators face Idaho Saturday.

Tags

About Joey Levy

Check Also

Florida Women’s Basketball Falls to Seminoles 63-56

The Florida women’s basketball team fell 63 to 56 in a hard fought battle against …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties