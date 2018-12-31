Gators Women’s Basketball Walks out of 2018 With a Home Win

Gators Women’s Basketball ended 2018 on a high note with a home win against Charleston Southern yesterday afternoon.

Gators Basketball

The women’s basketball team was happy to be back on their home court after returning from their Dual in the Desert where they could not pick up a win.

Although the Gators could not manage to find a win on the road, they returned back to a more comfortable home environment yesterday afternoon.

UF’s only 4 wins this season have come at home. The last time the Gators were on their court they defeated Florida A&M 62-38 and pushed this momentum forward as they defeated Charleston Southern yesterday 70-60.

This was the eighth straight non-conference finale win for this Gators team.

Key Components

The Gators were led by Senior Guard Funda Nakkasoglu who had an outstanding game. The senior guard shot 75% from the floor and 8-8 from the free throw line, ending the game with 30 points.

This is the most points Nakkasoglu has scored in a Gators uniform.

Delicia Washington and Zara Williams also put double-digits following up right behind their senior teammate. Delicia finished the game with 13 points and Zara with 18 points.

These three players accounted for 61 of the Gators 70 points against Charleston Southern.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1079507262111125504

Up Next

Cam Newbauer’s team takes this win into SEC play which starts January 3rd in Alabama for the Gators. Currently, the Gators stand at the bottom of the SEC conference with a 4-9 record. Alabama falls only three spots above them at 8-5.

This will be the first game for the Crimson Tide in 10 days after losing to Miami 74-101.

The start of SEC play comes as a new beginning for the Gators to potentially carry this winning momentum into their conference.

Tune into SEC Network+ at 8 pm this Thursday to watch the Gators battle against the Crimson Tide as both teams look to start conference play with a win.