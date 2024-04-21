Florida Lacrosse Racks Up 14th Consecutive Win, Gains Share Of AAC Title

Share Facebook

In another double-digit win, the No. 9 Florida lacrosse team secured its 14th consecutive decision, 18-6, Saturday against Cincinnati and at least a share of the AAC regular-season title .

A share of the regular season @American_Conf title CLINCHED! 🏆 🔸With a win next weekend, the Gators will become the outright champions 🐊#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/SyKlt4VW0X — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) April 20, 2024

The Gators (14-2, 5-0 AAC) came out hot and scored 14 goals just in the first half. It’s their 11th win by 12 or more goals this season.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-6, 2-3) fell behind quickly and were held to four goals in the first half.

Three Gators led the team with hat tricks: Ashley Gonzalez, Danielle Pavinelli and Maggi Hall. Emily Heller and Gianna Monaco each scored two goals, as well as six other Gators scoring one each.

Gonzalez totaled two assists in addition to her three goals. Pavinelli scored three goals with one assist and now leads the team with 37 goals.

Right behind her is Hall with 36 goals this season. She also had three assists.

In the net, Elyse Finnelle tied her career high of 14 shots saved. It was her second consecutive match with 10 or more saves and fourth career game.

Up Next

Florida will host Temple on Saturday at noon for Senior Day. The Gators, 30-1 in AAC play overall, will try to clinch sole possession of the league regular-season title. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.