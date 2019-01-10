Former Gator Quarterback Jeff Driskel Given Starting Quarterback Opportunity

Jeff Driskel, a Florida native turned Florida Gator quarterback, has become an NFL starting quarterback.

College Days

Driskel began his career at Florida where he played four of his five collegiate seasons. In his first year starting in 2012, Driskel ended the season with 10 wins. As a starter, he was 15-6 and threw for 3,411 yards. While helping the team as a duel-threat, his amount of turnovers was baffling, throwing 20 interceptions in a single season.

He then went on to spend his 5th year season playing in Lousiana where he created a name for himself for the NFL. At LA Tech, he ranked third for passing yards in a single season at 4,033 yards. He threw 27 touchdowns and went down to only throwing eight interceptions on the season.

When discussing his time at both schools, Driskel is nothing but grateful for both the opportunities.

“I’m an alumna of both schools. Graduated with my undergrad degree from the University of Florida, got my masters degree from Louisiana Tech,” Driskel said. “Got a chance to meet great people in both places, have life long friends from both places and was able to accomplish a lot on the field at both places.”

NFL

Driskel started his NFL career at the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2016 draft.

“All it takes is for one team to give you an opportunity and you go from there,” Driskel said.

After being given this opportunity from the 49ers, he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 2018 season, due to the injury of Andy Dalton, Driskel started five games where he felt he earned his spot as a quarterback in the league.