Reports: Todd Grantham is staying at Florida, turning down Bengals

The Florida Gator football program will avoid another offseason coaching search. According to multiple reports, Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham will remain at Florida instead of joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have struggled to find a replacement for Teryl Austin, who was fired after nine games last season. Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio and former Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator Dom Capers have both reportedly turned down the job as well.

Experienced Traveler

Grantham returned to Cincinnati for an interview Tuesday, with former and current Florida players expressing their opinions about another defensive coach leaving. He has only been at Florida one season, joining head coach Dan Mullen in the transition from Mississippi State. He has jumped around positions in college football recently, with his last NFL job being at the Dallas Cowboys a decade ago.

Numbers Never Lie

Although Florida consistently loses defensive coaches, keeping Grantham means the 3-4 scheme likely remains. Florida has found success here under him, turning around the worst scoring defense in Gators history — 27.3 points per game in 2017. Florida finished the 2018-19 season at 28th in total defense and tied for sixth in defensive touchdowns.

Additionally, Grantham is putting another Gator in the first round of the NFL Draft. Pass rusher Jachai Polite finished last season with 45 tackles, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. Recruits Khris Bogle, Tyron Hopper, Diwun Black and more will be happy to work with him.