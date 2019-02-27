Trenton Girls Basketball Win Class 1A State Championship

The Trenton Tigers girls basketball team is now state champions after defeating Holmes County in Lakeland yesterday 43-31.

For the first time since 1980, the Tigers sit at the top in Class 1A. Three leading scorers for the team were in double digits with Samarie McHenry and Taniah Bowers with 11 and Standrea McHenry with 10. The champions finish their season with an overall record of 27-3 and 12-0 in their district.

First Half

For the Tigers, it was a slow start. They left the first quarter down 14-8 but showed it was time to turn the game around. The second quarter was more upbeat for the team; an 18-2 run that started at the end of the first quarter was just what they needed.

The Tigers had the advantage at halftime up 24-16.

“When I went in there at halftime, I just told them to go out there and do what we have been doing. That’s what got us here to begin with,” Trenton coach Bryant Frye said.

Second Half

Holmes County went on a 9-0 run to start the second half allowing them to retake the lead 25-24. But, even after a low scoring third quarter for the Tigers, they were still in front 29-27 with help of Standrea McHenry’s 3-pointer ending the quarter. Keeping the pressure on defense, Trenton forced Holmes County into 34 turnovers.

The fourth quarter insured just how bad the Tigers wanted it outscoring the Blue Devils 14-4 to secure the state championship title.