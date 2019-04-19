Arizona Cardinals In Control Of The NFL Draft

As the 2019 NFL draft is approaching, all of the power is in the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. There is a lot of skepticism around what the Cardinals will do with the number one overall draft pick. Will they trade, draft Kyler Murray, stick with Josh Rosen or shock the fans with a new plan?

Trading to the Raiders

CBS Sports says that one of the Cardinals options is to trade their No. 1 and No. 65 picks to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for the No. 4, No. 24, and NO. 35 picks. In Arizona’s defense, this would be their chance to pick up another first rounder, without missing out on a defensive game changer.

Another option for trading to the Raiders would be to pick up their No. 4 and No. 27 picks, while giving up the number one spot. With this, the Raiders would select Kyler Murray as their top pick. The Cardinals would still benefit from moving down a few spots by picking up the Alabama defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams.

Kyler Murray

The Cardinals believe multiple players are worthy of being a first round pick, including Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa, and of course, Kyler Murray. Some people are concerned why Murray would even be on the table just one year after drafting the 10th overall pick in quarterback, Josh Rosen.

General manager Steve Keim said anything can happen and they are keeping all of their draft options on the table. If Arizona selects Kyler Murray as their number one pick, Josh Rosen would most likely be on the trade block.

The question is, would the Cardinals choose Rosen as such a high draft pick last year to trade him only one year later. We will have to wait until next Thursday to find out.

Other First Round Pick Options

Other than Murray, former Alabama defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams and former Ohio State defensive end, Nick Bosa are potential first-round picks for the Cardinals. Although, the cardinals are aware of Bosa’s injury history and definitely taking that into consideration.

On the other hand, Arizona has raved about Quinnen Williams, calling him a “dominant defender” and having a huge defensive presence.

General manager Keim said Williams, the 2018 Outland Trophy Winner, has tremendous versatility as an interior defensive lineman and could be an asset to their team.

Conclusion

Although there is a lot of talk of what the Cardinals might do with the number one pick, it will remain a mystery until next Thursday, when the 2019 NFL draft begins. Whether the Cardinals draft Murray, Williams, Bosa, or someone else, the Cardinals are in good shape.