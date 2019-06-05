Big 10 Names New Commissioner

6th Commissioner in Conference History

The Big Ten Conference announced Kevin Warren as its new commissioner.

Warren will be the 6th commissioner in the conference’s history. He will start on September 16th, 2019. Commissioner Jim Delaney will officially step down on January 1,2020, following a 30-year career with the conference.

At his introductory conference on Tuesday, Warren spoke about following the legacy of Jim Delaney.

"A lot of people probably would shy away from this opportunity, because it's tough to follow a legend, and I do say he's a legend." – Kevin Warren, on replacing Jim Delany pic.twitter.com/9rO0B3o14v — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 4, 2019

Warren is the current Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been with the Vikings for just under 15 years now. Among Warren’s many accomplishments with the Vikings, he was head of the building of the team’s new stadium and new practice facility.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Warren was with the international law firm of Greenberg Traurig from 2003 to 2005. Before that, he worked for the Detroit Lions and the St. Louis Rams.

Warren has worked as an entertainment attorney representing various athletes, entertainers and broadcasters. He founded Kevin Warren and Associates in 1992.

An Athletic Legacy

Warren comes from a family of athletic success.

Warren is from Temple, Arizona. He played basketball at Penn before transferring to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where he is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

Warren’s father, Dr. Morrison Warren, played football in the NFL for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948.

Also, Kevin’s son, Powers Warren, currently plays as a tight end at Mississippi State University.

Warren spoke about his understanding and excitement for student athletics at Tuesday’s press conference.

Kevin Warren's son, Powers (@PowersWarren88), couldn't make today's presser. He's a TE for @HailStateFB, and has a test and workouts to tackle. "This is what student-athletes and what college athletics is about." pic.twitter.com/wYEpZiOfLq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 4, 2019

First African-American COO in history

Kevin Warren is the highest ranked African-American working on the business side for a team in the NFL, and is the first African-American COO in the league’s history. Now, he is the first black commissioner of a Power 5 conference.

In 2013, Warren was named to the NFL Committee on Workplace Diversity. The committee is devoted to promoting and enhancing diversity at every level of the NFL.

In February of 2017, Warren was presented with the Texas Southern University Pioneer Award. He was honored for his role as an NFL executive and his devotion to pushing diversity.

Warren focused on his vision for the league and the promises and endeavors that lie ahead. He is optimistic for the future.