Florida Surrenders 11 Runs In Sixth En Route To Series Loss Against Tennessee

In the first five innings of their rubber match against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Florida Gators did not trail once. But that all changed following a turbulent sixth inning. In a frame that saw Florida shuffle through three pitchers, the Gators surrendered 11 runs, all but sealing their fate in a 16-3 run-rule loss Saturday night.

Junior Jac Caglianone (5-1) was tagged with his first loss on the mound of the 2024 campaign. The Florida two-way whiz threw five innings, compiling a line of six hits, two walks, four runs and five strikeouts.

But the real struggles on the mound for the Gators (24-23, 10-14 SEC) came after Caglianone’s exit. Relievers Ryan Slater, Cade Fisher and Landon Russell combined to give up 12 runs in the game’s final two innings.

Starting Off Strong

Tensions immediately flared up between the two squads in the game’s first at-bat. After Tennessee junior Christian Moore laid down a shallow ground ball, he collided with UF junior Luke Heyman at first base. While initially deemed as safe, Moore was called out on the play due to runner’s interference, much to the chagrin of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello.

The atmosphere at Condron Family Ballpark only grew rowdier after Caglianone hit junior Blake Burke on the first pitch of the subsequent at-bat. Before the Volunteers (39-9, 17-7) could get anything going, however, Caglianone sat down the next batter on strikes before forcing a ground out to third to retire the side.

Florida kept its momentum rolling in the bottom of the first inning to all but take control of this ballgame. Sophomore Cade Kurland started the frame with a laser into right center field for a double. Two at-bats later, junior Ty Evans sent the first pitch he saw barreling past the left foul pole and into the stands for his 13th home run of the year.

After pitching three scoreless innings, Caglianone decided to get in on the fun at the plate in the third. After two outs, Caglianone drilled a single to extend his on-base streak to 33 games and hitting streak to 26 in a row. In the next at-bat, Evans knocked a ground ball over to Tennessee third baseman Billy Amick, whose throw soared over the head of first baseman Blake Burke.

As Burke scrambled in pursuit of the arid ball, Caglianone rounded third base and cruised home. Thanks in part to the Volunteers’ infield miscues, Florida’s lead had grown to 3-0 through three innings.

Tennessee Fires Back

Following an all-around stagnant start, Tennessee finally answered its wake-up call in the fourth inning. Amick led off with a single into center field, while freshman Dean Curley secured a two-out walk to give the Volunteers a pair of runners to work with.

After working his way up to a full count in the next at-bat, junior Hunter Ensley blasted a double into deep left field and off the wall to bring both runners home. Caglianone struck out the next man up to leave Ensley stranded at second, but Tennessee had now cut its deficit to 3-2.

Caglianone managed to keep the Volunteers off the board in the fifth inning. By the time the top of the sixth came around, however, it was clear he had run out of gas. After walking Tennessee’s leadoff man, Caglianone surrendered a double down the left field line to give the Volunteers two runners in scoring position with no outs.

UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan pulled Caglianone and replaced him with redshirt junior right-hander Ryan Slater. Curley welcomed Slater with an RBI single. Ensley followed with a two-RBI double into deep left field to give the Volunteers their first lead.

From Bad To Worse

After striking the next batter out, Slater hit senior Cal Stark with a pitch in the subsequent at-bat. O’Sullivan replaced him with sophomore left-hander Cade Fisher.

But not even Fisher could get the situation under control. The Volunteers tacked on two more runs before the sophomore reliever could retire the side, courtesy of a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly.

Just when it appeared the Gators had finally managed to stop the bleeding, the Volunteers doubled down with another pair of runs. Fisher managed to catch sophomore Kavares Tears on a swinging third strike, but the pitch blew right past UF catcher Brody Donay. As the run came in to score from third, Donay overthrew Heyman at the bag, allowing the runner from first to score as well.

The Volunteers tacked on another run courtesy of a Curley RBI single. Ensley came back out for his second at-bat of the inning to all but crush any remaining hope for the Gators. The Tennessee junior belted a long ball over the right field berm to drive in three more runs for the Volunteers.

By the time the dust had finally settled on the frame, Tennessee had piled on 11 runs and jumped all the way out to a 13-3 lead. The Volunteers put the cherry on top with a pair of long balls in the seventh to drive in three runs to seal Florida’s doom in the mercy-rule loss.

Up Next

Florida will continue its homestand Tuesday for the final midweek matchup of the regular season. The Gators will play the South Florida Bulls, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.