Florida Women’s Tennis Eliminated From NCAA Tournament

No. 22 Miami upset No. 15 Florida 4-3 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament at the Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators, who missed making the round of 16 for the first time since 2018, end their season at 17-9. The Hurricanes (13-7) advance to the Sweet 16.

“We knew we had things that we had to get better at as the year progressed and I felt like we kept improving, but at the end it came down to a few little things and Miami was just ruthless at the end and you have to credit them in how they competed,” UF coach Roland Thornqvist said. “We gave it everything we had to the very, very, very last point.”

Florida won the doubles point for the 14th consecutive match thanks to wins by Qavia Lopez-Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee.

Miami rallied in singles, as the Gators only managed wins by Briggs, her ninth consecutive, and Sara Dahlstrom.

Gailis and Briggs will compete in the NCAA Individual Tournament in Stillwater, Okla., later this month.