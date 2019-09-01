Florida Volleyball Comes Back to Defeat Dayton

The No. 10 Florida Gators volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Dayton in their final game of the Cardinal Classic.

After dropping the first set 21-25 and the second set 17-25, the Gators rallied in the final three sets to win the match 3-2.

A competitive, offensive battle at the net between Florida’s Thayer Hall and Dayton’s outside hitter Jamie Peterson made for interesting night for Florida.

Hall led Florida’s offensive with a career-high 25 kills. Additionally, Hall was named the Cardinal Classic Tournament MVP.

Senior middle blocker Rachel Kramer added 11 kills and four blocks.

Comeback Complete

Florida came out swinging in the third set, taking an early lead and winning the set 25-14.

Florida continued to claw their way back in the fourth set after falling behind early in the set. Right side hitter Haley Warner put the Gators in the lead 18-17 late in the third set with a momentum-shifting kill.

Warner recorded nine kills and three blocks on the night.

Florida edged out the Flyers 25-23 to win the fourth set and tie the match 2-2.

In the final set consisted of a back and forth point exchange between Dayton and Florida. After being tied 14-14 a kill from setter Marlie Monserez put the Gators up one point.

Monserez recorded a career-high 50 assists, while also recording three kills.

Libero Allie Gregory led the Gators’ defense against a strong Dayton offense with 18 digs.

Florida Depth

Florida played 14 of their 16 players throughout the five-set match. Head coach Mary Wise noted that her team’s biggest strength is their depth at all positions on the court.

Specifically, at the libero position sophomore, Paula Cerame came into the match to help on defense. Cerame finished the night with 14 digs for Florida.

Up Next for Florida

Florida heads home to Gainesville 2-0 and will face a tough opponent in the top-ranked Stanford Cardinals.

The Gators will host Stanford on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.