Magic Fall to Raptors Despite Fourth Quarter Effort

The Magic put up 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Raptors, on Monday. However, it was not enough as they lost 104-95 and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Rematch from Last Year

In Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs last season, the Magic defeated the Raptors. The Raptors turned things around and won the series in five games. Toronto would eventually win the Finals for the franchise’s first championship.

Orlando’s Offense Struggles Early

Missing the first ten attempts on two-point shots will put any team in a hole. That is exactly what happened to the Orlando Magic in the first quarter against the Raptors. The misery ended with under three minutes to go when Markelle Fultz made a jump shot from eight feet out.

While the Magic struggled with close-range shots, they stopped the beading by connecting on three-pointers. Three of them came Jonathan Isaac, who helped keep the game close with his performance on the day.

Magic’s Comeback Falls Short

The Magic trailed for a majority of this game. Their first lead came in the first quarter when they were up 9-7. After that, they trailed until late in the fourth.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Orlando trailed 81-67. However, the Magic put together a 13-point run to give them their second lead of the game with just over four minutes to go.

T O R C H 🔥 T I M E 13-0 run to take the lead! 📺: @FOXSportsMagic pic.twitter.com/UbUFuhZHJj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 29, 2019

That lead was short-lived. Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry stopped the comeback and put the Raptors back in front for good.

Career Night for Jonathan Isaac

Final in Toronto. Isaac finished with a career-high 24 points. pic.twitter.com/EcWcAdYXyO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 29, 2019

Isaac, the 22-year-old forward, had a breakout game for the Magic in Toronto. The sixth pick in 2017 accounted for 24 points. He went 7-10 on field goals and 5-7 beyond the arc.

Isaac’s breakout game also included seven rebounds and three steals. If Orlando is going to start stringing together wins, they will need more games like this from Isaac.

What’s Next for the Magic?

The Magic will return to Orlando on Oct. 30 to host the New York Knicks. The Knicks are 1-3 and currently ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference.