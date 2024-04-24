NBA Playoffs: Pacers, Bucks Tied In First Round

Share Facebook

The Milwaukee Bucks were shut down by the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, 125-108, Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

Damian Lillard’s 34 points were not enough to lead the Bucks to victory. The Eastern Conference teams are 1-1 in the series.

Game Recap

Lillard scored 26 points by halftime. But the Bucks missed the production of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a strained left calf. Antetokounmpo has not played since April 9.

Myles Turner scored 22 points for the Pacers alongside former UF standout Andrew Nembhard, who scored 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 12 assists.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez had 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point-range, Bobby Portis had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 15 points.

Indiana’s Key to Success

The Pacers picked up Pascal Siakam in January because of his experience with the Toronto Raptor. He scored 37 points Tuesday night to become the first NBA player to open the postseason with a consecutive 35-point, 10-rebound performance since Hall-of-Famer Wilt Chamberlain in 1967.

Siakam scored 36 points in Game 1, shooting 16-of-23 from the floor. He finished with 11 rebounds and six assists Tuesday.

Pacers Cut Losing Streak

Indiana finally snapped a 10-game playoff losing streak that began in 2018. The Pacers lost in Game 7 of the first-round series to Cleveland and in 2019 were swept by Boston. In 2020, they were swept again by Miami.

The Pacers led the regular season with 213.3 points per game, but posted their lowest point total and field-goal percentage while shooting 8-of-38 on 3-pointers in Game 1.

The Pacers have a chance to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.

Coming Up

Indiana will host Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN. Antetokounmpo will be available for the Bucks after sitting out of Game 2.