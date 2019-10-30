World Series On the Line Tonight

Game 6 of the World Series was everything one could ask for from a baseball game. It was an entertaining and fierce match that doubts the idea of baseball being sluggish.

The series is tied 3-3 and Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is on the mound tonight against the Houston Astros. The winner of Game 7 tonight will be the 2019 World Series Champions.

Good morning. Today is October 30, 2019 and we play Game 7 of the #WorldSeries tonight.#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/kjoknjkbBd — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 30, 2019

Max Scherzer Back to Pitch

The star pitcher was dealing with neck spasms which prevented him from pitching in Game 6 last night.

Scherzer looks forward to playing tonight instead of watching from the dugout.

Prior to Game 5 on Sunday, the Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Scherzer would be pitching if a Game 7 was to happen.

“Max would pitch until his neck decides he can’t pitch anymore,” Martinez told reporters Sunday.

Earlier this week, Scherzer received a cortisone injection. Last night he felt and looked good during warm up. He was ready to pitch if the Nationals found it necessary. Thankfully, Stephen Strasburg dominated on the moundm closing out the win, 7-2.

Astros Pitchers for Game 7

Zack Greinke and Scherzer’s face off will be the first time two Cy Young Award winners will pitch in Game 7 of a World Series.

Greinke hasn’t pitched past five innings in the post season this year. It will be up to the Astros manager, AJ Hinch, to decide when or when not to pull him.

The Astros also have the option of sending out Gerrit Cole later in the game. He pitched 110 balls on Sunday and led the Astros to win Game 5.

Been Here Done That

The Houston Astros have the advantage of experience. Just two years ago, the Houston Astros won a Game 7 in the World Series against the LA Dodgers. They’re phrase this World Series has been #TakeItBack, referring to their 2017 World Series victory.

They also faced adversity against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Justin Verlander knows that his team is prepared for the challenge of another Game 7.

Winner Takes World Series

The series is currently tied 3-3. The home team has yet to win this series. If this statistic continues, then Scherzer and the Washington Nationals will become the 2019 World Series Champions.

Game 7 will take place tonight at 8 p.m.