FSU Upsets No. 6 Gators 63-51

Florida came out to a slow start during their 1 p.m. match-up with the Seminoles today and could never seem to find their rhythm.

First Half

The Gators suffered from the three-point line with a measly nine percent from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles secured the lead by forcing nine turnovers and by shooting a higher free throw and field goal percentage.

Florida went into half-time trailing Florida State 25-21.

Second Half

The Seminoles came out the second half red hot. They’d use a six-zero run to start the half and take a double digit lead with 17 minutes left.

At one point in the second half, the Gators were shooting a dismal 7-35 from the field.

With 9:36 left in the second-half, the Seminoles extended their lead even further to lead the Gators 47-33.

The Gators responded with back-to-back threes from Tre Mann and Andrew Nembhard to cut FSU’s lead to 49-39.

Florida couldn’t seem to make a run out of it and FSU pulled away to close the game off.

The Seminoles put the Gators away at home and won 63-51.

Recap

The Seminoles’ biggest lead of the game came in the second-half with 9:31 left when they were up by 14.

The sixth-ranked Gators were led by Keyontae Johnson with 19 points and a double-double by Kerry Blackshear with 10 points and 13 boards.

The Seminoles won behind explosive performances by Devin Vassell, M.J. Walker and Malik Osborne.

This win extended FSU’s series winning streak to six against the Gators.