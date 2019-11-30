Bucs Travel to Take on Jags

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an impressive 35-22 road win in Atlanta to be thankful for when they celebrate Thanksgiving at home on Thursday. That celebration won’t last long however as they hit the road shortly afterward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Their next trip is only a short ride as they head over to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 4-7 on the season after suffering a 42-20 road loss to Tennessee. A win over the Jags would give Tampa Bay its first pair of consecutive wins in Bruce Arians’ first season.

The Buccaneers’ young defense had its most encouraging outing of the season so far in Week 12 vs the Falcons. Rookie inside linebacker Devin White led a six-sack attack with two takedowns of Matt Ryan. The Bucs also have an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Shaq Barrett, who added one more sack and a forced fumble to his totals of 12.5 and five. He also hit Ryan five times.

Jameis Winston also had a solid performance against the Falcons throwing 300 yards and limiting his turnovers to only two.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three games in a row going into Sunday’s matchup.

Quarterback Nick Foles returned to the lineup two weeks ago, replacing Gardner Minshew. The Jaguars have allowed 101 points in their losing streak, all to fellow AFC South teams.

The Tampa Bay Bucs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. this Sunday.