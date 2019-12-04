The Heat look to snap the Celtics perfect home record

The Miami Heat have a three game winning streak and are gearing up to play the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics will not be as easy opponent as they hold a 14-5 record while the Heat have a 15-5 record. However, Boston currently has a perfect home record as well as Miami, but the match will be played in TD Garden this time around.

Similarities between these two teams keep pouring in as the season goes along. The Heat are averaging 112 points compared to the Celtics 111 points. In rebounds the Heat get 45 a game and the Celtics get 47.

Given their strong home court presence ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Celtics have a 66% chance of winning. And even though the game is played indoors, it might be hard for Miami to bring the Heat in Boston. It’s currently snowing up north and the Celtics are even having a little fun in the snow ahead of the game against the Heat.

Last Game

Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson really popped off to help the Heat defeat the Toronto Raptors 121-110 in overtime Tuesday night. The game was tied at 108 before OT.

Robinson also put up 22 points against the Raptors.

And Butler got a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists and he is only the 10th player in franchise history to do so.

The defending champs had no answer for @JimmyButler last night. 22 points, 13 rebounds & 12 assists



On Sunday, the Celtics beat the New York Knicks 113-104. The Celtics were trailing going into the 4th, before scoring 32 points to help give them the win.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown both were hot. Tatum scored 30 points and Brown scored 28 points.

Players to Watch

Obviously, Jimmy Butler is one to watch he’s averaging 19 points a game. He also is ranked second in the NBA with steals per game (2.38).

Bam Adebayo is the rebound guy for the Heat averaging 10 a game. Adebayo is also making 18 points a game.

For Boston, Kemba Walker is averaging 22 points and Jaylen Brown is coming away with 7 rebounds a game.

Game Time

Back to back hoop nights.

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.