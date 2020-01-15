Alex Cora out from Boston: what does this mean for the Mets?

In wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, the baseball world was shocked once again on Tuesday when Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and executives decided to part ways. With news on Cora, many are awaiting a decision from the Mets regarding manager Carlos Beltran.

Beltran’s role with the Astros

Carlos Beltran is the only individual implicated in MLB’s report on the Astros scandal who is still employed by a major league team. https://t.co/ZoZfG4EcTE — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) January 15, 2020

When the MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred, released his statement on the Houston Astros, Beltran had his name mentioned as a contributor to the sign stealing. It is unclear what his role was. However, one major part separates him from others, like Cora. Beltran was just a player in 2017.

Beltran was hired as the Mets manager in November, which makes him the last manager involved with the scandal to still have his job. The Astros parted ways with A.J. Hinch shortly after his suspension was handed to him.

Whether Beltran had a significant role in the scandal, or not, it helps that he was a player. Being a player at the time may be the only thing saving his job.

Manfred laid down a historic punishment on the Houston Astros, but several people were safe from the punishment. The Astros forfeited multiple draft picks, received a fine and the suspensions of the manager and general manager.

The only people safe in this mess are the players who will not be given any sort of punishment.

Mets will have a choice to make

Carlos Beltran is now the only of the 3 managers named in Astros report to still have his job. Mets have declined to say today if that will remain the case. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 15, 2020

Even with the league deciding to not punish the Mets’ new manager, the team’s front office will have to weigh all their options. Firing Beltran has to be something they are considering the level of his involvement according to news.

The Mets have yet to make any final statements on the situation and it is likely that Beltran will remain with the team. However, as long as Beltran is with the team, there will be distractions surrounding the team.