Chiefland Women’s Basketball Loses Home Game to Hawthorne

The Chiefland Lady Indians were not able to secure the win against the Hawthorne Hornets Thursday night, falling 63-27.

Game Recap

Both teams were slow to start, with the final score of the first quarter only being 12-4. The Hornets quickly picked up the pace in the second quarter, racking up 26 points, while Chiefland could only add on seven.

Constant pressure from Hawthorne was too much for the Lady Indians. Jayla Williams, the Hornet’s top scorer, managed to put nine points on the board in the second quarter and 14 throughout the entire game.

The game’s intensity picked up even more after the first half. Both teams’ players were fouled constantly. Ashari Bowers and Jalisa Allen, Chiefland, received five personal fouls throughout the game. MeYana Reese, Hawthorne, came close with four personal fouls.

The third quarter concluded with a score of 55-18, Hawthorne.

The fourth quarter brought a surprise to the crowd. Assistant coach Raymond Cue received a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. This penalty allowed Chiefland to outscore Hawthorne 9-8 in the final quarter but wasn’t enough to win the game. The final score was 63-27.

Post Game

Chiefland Head Coach, Lee Bell, believes that this game could have looked different if his team wouldn’t have given up as many turnovers.

Hawthorne Head Coach, Cornelius Ingram, former Gator Football star and basketball player, thought his girls started off the game flat but picked themselves back up with the help of their senior leaders. He said their easy transitions and ball pressure helped them secure the game.

When asked about his assistant coach’s behavior, he said he was just trying to defend their girls, but that as coaches, they must still keep their composure.

To Come

Despite the loss Thursday night, Chiefland will continue preparing for the rest of their season. They continue this week’s play at Trenton High School Friday night at 6:30 p.m.