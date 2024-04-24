Saint Francis Baseball Defeats Wildwood, 10-1

Share Facebook

Saint Francis’ baseball team beat visiting Wildwood 10-1 Tuesday, the Wolves’ second win against the Wildcats this season.

Starting Off Strong

The Saint Francis (12-8) batting lineup started the first inning strong when Chris Durstine hit a single. Colin Kuruppacherry followed with a run-scoring hit for Saint Francis’ first of the game.

Wolves Domination

Saint Francis came out strong during the third and fourth innings. In the third, Nate Muir hit a double and later scored. Durstine and Richard Jones then both had RBI hits before Sawyer Williams produced a run off a Wildwood error.

KJ Cope scored the Wildcats’ (4-10) only run of the game in the fourth to cut their deficit to 5-1.

The Wolves began to pull away in the fourth with three runs for an 8-1 lead thanks big hits by Ty Powell,Jones and Kuruppacherry.

Ending On High Note

The Wolves settled the outcome with two runs in the sixth for the 10-1 advantage. Durstine and Williams had hits in the inning.

Up Next

Saint Francis closes its regular season by hosting Bronson (6-8) for Senior Day starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Wolves will host Countryside Christian (7-7) on Monday in the four-team 2A-District 4 tournament semifinal.