Saint Francis Baseball Defeats Wildwood, 10-1

Saint Francis’ baseball team beat visiting Wildwood 10-1 Tuesday, the Wolves’ second win against the Wildcats this season.
Starting Off Strong
The Saint Francis (12-8) batting lineup started the first inning strong when Chris Durstine hit a single. Colin Kuruppacherry followed with a run-scoring hit for Saint Francis’ first of the game.
A strikeout ended the Wildcats chance at bat, leaving them scoreless in the top of the second.
Score: 1-0 St. Francis @ESPNGainesville #ESPNGainesville #StFrancisWolves #WildwoodWildcats #HighSchoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/XEWlvOeY5K
— Brooke Park (@BrookePark66788) April 23, 2024
Wolves Domination
Saint Francis came out strong during the third and fourth innings. In the third, Nate Muir hit a double and later scored. Durstine and Richard Jones then both had RBI hits before Sawyer Williams produced a run off a Wildwood error.
KJ Cope scored the Wildcats’ (4-10) only run of the game in the fourth to cut their deficit to 5-1.
The Wolves began to pull away in the fourth with three runs for an 8-1 lead thanks big hits by Ty Powell,Jones and Kuruppacherry.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Wolves scored 3 more runs on two RBIs and a balk.
Score: 8-1 St. Francis @ESPNGainesville #ESPNGainesville #StFrancisWolves #WildwoodWildcats #HighSchoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/FgXA5cKR93
— Brooke Park (@BrookePark66788) April 23, 2024
Ending On High Note
The Wolves settled the outcome with two runs in the sixth for the 10-1 advantage. Durstine and Williams had hits in the inning.
Up Next
Saint Francis closes its regular season by hosting Bronson (6-8) for Senior Day starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Wolves will host Countryside Christian (7-7) on Monday in the four-team 2A-District 4 tournament semifinal.
The Wildcats went three up, three down, ending the game.
FINAL SCORE: 10-1 St. Francis @ESPNGainesville #ESPNGainesville #StFrancisWolves #WildwoodWildcats #HighSchoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/nhlAVLsLZi
— Brooke Park (@BrookePark66788) April 23, 2024