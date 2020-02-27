Miami Dolphins are looking to improve

Miami Dolphins coaches, players and fans alike are hoping that this upcoming season is a winning one. The Dolphins won just five games in the 2019 season, so head coach Brian Flores is looking to turn his team around in this off-season. They have multiple first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, the highest pick at fifth overall. The Dolphins haven’t had multiple first-round picks since the 1992 draft.

What do the Dolphins need?

Brian Flores was hired around a year ago, in early February 2019. He came from the New England Patriots, where he worked for 15 years. His first season in Miami under his belt ended with a 5-11 record. Flores can use this 2020 draft to secure star players that can help turn the team around from placing last in the AFC East.

With the fifth overall pick in the draft, it won’t come as a surprise if a quarterback is drafted. Last season, the Dolphins utilized quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick, a veteran in the league, threw 20 touchdowns on the season. He balanced that with 13 interceptions. Meanwhile, Rosen only connected on a single touchdown in the 2019 season, and instead threw five interceptions.

In this year’s draft, there’s a slate of talented college quarterbacks that could realistically end up in Miami – and make an immediate impact. Dolphins fans have been clamoring for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with this year being unofficially called “Tank for Tua” by the fanbase.

Flores discussed what he’s looking for in quarterbacks – and every other player on the field.

The NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this week, and today, quarterbacks begin participating in on-field drills.

The quarterbacks are:

But Flores talked with reporters about how he wants more than just a franchise quarterback. He wants leaders on the field. Last season, the Dolphins sat near the bottom of the league in total yards, ending the year just under 5,000 yards. On the defensive end, they allowed 6,364 yards from their opponents – the third highest in the NFL for the 2019 season.

The Dolphins other picks sit at No. 18 and No. 26. Even if they end up using all three of their first-round draft picks, Flores recognizes how critical it is to draft leaders at all positions to improve this franchise.

The NFL Draft begins on April 23.