Everything Going on Around the NFL

Even though the season ended just three weeks ago, the 2024 season is just beginning.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

Philly Legend Hangs up His Cleats

Emotionally, Jason Kelce has decided to retire from the NFL after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is what he had to say about staying in Philly his whole career:

Kelce, 36, was drafted by the Eagles with the 191 pick in the 2011 draft. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and has been a first-team All-pro six times. Kelce also won the 2017 Super Bowl against Tom Brady‘s New England Patriots. Here is what he had to say about his future.

Russell Wilson Cut from the Broncos

After playing just two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has been released.

Broncos releasing QB Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/wItC54bv39 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

He was cut before playing a single snap on his new extension with the Broncos. Also, Denver is going to face $35.4 million in dead cap this season and $49.6 million next season, which is the biggest single season dead cap hit in the history of the NFL. Atlanta previously had this honor with $40.5 million in dead cap after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Here is what Adam Schefter had to say about Wilson.

Also, Schefter mentioned that because of how much the Broncos will still pay their former quarterback, teams can get Wilson for relatively cheap. This is more encouraging for teams looking for a quarterback instead of drafting one or giving up picks for a player like Justin Fields.

This is what Schefter had to say about what’s next for Denver.

Franchise Tag Deadline

Before 4 p.m. New York time today, all franchises must designate their franchise tags.

Some big players to keep an eye on is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Players that have already been franchised tagged is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed and Carolina Panthers edge linebacker Brian Burns.

Coming Up in the NFL in March

Negotiations for free agents begins on March 11. Teams will be able to begin contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents on March 11 at noon and March 13 at 3:59:59 p.m. Players can officially sign with a new franchise when free agency officially starts on March 13 at 4 p.m.

Clubs can also begin trading on March 13 at 4 p.m. once all 2023 contracts officially expire.